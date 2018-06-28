Obituary | Harold Eugene Blair

In memory of Harold Eugene Blair (Hab), who was born August 9, 1933, and passed away June 19, 2018, after a lengthy illness.

Hab is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathy; a son, Gene Blair (Cheryl) of Port Orchard, Washington; daughter, Terri Schwartz of Weatherford, Texas; two grandsons, Mark Schwartz (Angela) of Peaster, Texas, and Michael Campbell of Norman, Oklahoma, and three great-granddaughters; Jocelyn Campbell, Haley Campbell, and Adalyn Schwartz.

Hab was preceded in death by his parents; Dee Clark Blair and Ora Nina Nelson, brothers; D.C. Blair Jr., Buzzy Blair, Carl Blair, and one sister, Darlene Dwiggins. Hab was also preceded in death by his youngest son, Dale C. Blair, in 2014.

Hab was raised in Kingman all his life. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1954. Upon his discharge, he went to work for the Arizona State Highway Department and then for the Mohave County Road Department running heavy equipment. He also worked for L.W. Hardy Turquoise Mining and eventually retired from Mohave County Road Department.

Hab enjoyed the sport of team roping and spent most of his spare time teaching his kids team roping, too. Many a good time were had by Hab and his family going to different rodeo events throughout Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Oklahoma City. Hab continued to enjoy his roping after the kids flew the nest, but in 2006 he was diagnosed with cancer and slowed his roping down. It was time to put down the ropes and saddle.

Hab will be missed by his family and friends. The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018, at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.