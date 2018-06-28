Think twice before loaning your vehicle, even to friends

KINGMAN – Helping a friend or family member may seem like the right thing to do especially when the request is light, like loaning a vehicle for an hour so they can pick up a new TV or make a doctor’s appointment, but some requests may carry unforeseen consequences that can land the Good Samaritan in financial hot water.

Loaning an insured vehicle to someone in need may seem like no big deal, after all the vehicle is insured and the borrower is most likely a trusted friend or member of the family. But looking like a jerk by refusing to lend a helping hand isn’t the worst case scenario in the vehicle-loaning equation.

“Insurance follows the vehicle first,” said Laurie Bauer, Farmers Insurance agent. “So if you lend your car to a friend, and they get in an at-fault accident, the insurance claim is going to go on your insurance.”

She said even loaning a car to a family member may not be covered in all cases depending on the insurance provider, chosen coverage and whether or not the driver is listed on the policy. She added that the most important consideration is to ensure that the person borrowing the vehicle is covered under the owner’s insurance. Should an accident occur and the at-fault driver is not on the owner’s policy, the deductible and increased rates will fall to the vehicle’s owner.

“That’s the scary thing, and they don’t realize it because they’re just trying to be nice,” Bauer said. “But they’re the one who will have to pay the deductible and the higher rates.

“So you can’t say ‘Well I have insurance but my car’s broken down, my insurance will extend,” Bauer explained. “That’s not how it works. That means your rates are going to go up if they have an accident for which they are at fault.”

Rusty Cooper, deputy chief at the Kingman Police Department, says KPD runs into this situation often. However, it doesn’t become a criminal matter unless a borrowed car isn’t returned and is then reported as stolen, and in most cases officers just verify that the vehicle is insured.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation website, motor vehicle operators in the state are required to have minimum levels of liability insurance of $15,000 bodily injury liability for one person, $30,000 for two or more people and $10,000 in property damage liability.

“All that the law requires is for there to be insurance on the vehicle,” Cooper said, and Bauer confirmed, but she added that not all drivers on Arizona streets follow the letter of the law.

“But that’s the ideal world, and we don’t live in an ideal world,” she said.

So even if the borrower of your car is a safe driver who has never been in an at-fault accident, should an uninsured driver cause a wreck and leave the scene, you’ll most likely pay for it.

“There’s so many things that can affect your premium,” Bauer said, adding that after a wreck premiums can be increased for up to three years. “It’s not worth it.”

But there are precautions one can take so assistance can be given to those who need it.

“You just have to know your friend,” she said. “And be careful, because honestly, at the spur of the moment, are you going to call your insurance agent? No. So you should know ahead of time what your coverage does and doesn’t do for you.”

A vehicle owner can contact their insurance agent and ask that another person be added to the policy, but that assumes the owner has been notified in advance of the borrower’s intentions and that it is a long-term or frequent loan. If that’s not the case, Bauer says the safest course of action is to drive them to the appointment or pick up the furniture yourself.

“Take them to pick up the couch, you drive them there,” she said. “You’re taking a big risk otherwise.”