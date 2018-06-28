Wanted fugitive captured in Miami Avenue attic

KINGMAN – Timothy Milton Krueger, 37, of Kingman was arrested by Kingman Police Department Tuesday morning by assisting Arizona Department of Corrections Kingman Parole Office.

Krueger was a wanted fugitive for violating his parole, and he was found inside of a home on the 1900 block of Miami Avenue.

Krueger barricaded himself inside the attic of the home. Officers reported they had to use pepper spray and other non-lethal munitions to get Kruger to comply and out of the attic.

Krueger eventually came out of the attic but again refused to comply with officer commands. An officer hit Krueger with a Taser, and he was taken into custody without any further incident.

He was treated and decontaminated from the pepper spray at the scene before being taken into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Krueger was charged with resisting arrest regarding the warrant for probation violation connected to charges of disorderly conduct, and threatening and intimidating.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department