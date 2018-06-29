Are we getting too caught up in politics?

I am beginning to think that more and more people are getting caught up in the politics of this country. It is pretty hard not to have opinions on this stuff. Unless, of course, you have already buried your head in the sand.

I know that most of us just want peace and for all people to just get along. Wouldn't it be nice if we could agree on everything? Instead, we seem to just be getting further apart. With all the unpleasant things on the news lately, it would be easy to just stress on life in general. Don't let this happen to you.

None of us know how much time we have here, and it will not likely be long enough to change the world. We still need to stay positive, and seek out those things in life that help us to remain happy. Each and every day that we continue to wake up is one more opportunity to enjoy.

No matter what may be going on in the world around you, don't let it change who you are. Don't let our recent political crap take your joy away. It often seems that no one has anything to say that does not become a debate. Whether it be President Trump, the opiate war, or illegal immigration.

My mother used to say, "When your kids get bigger, they just have bigger problems." I think the same can be said about our country. The bigger we get we seem to become more divided. I am not exactly sure where I am going with this, except to say that there are already too many things we cannot change. Just do what you can and move on.

In the big scheme of things, how important are politics to your life? When you lose perspective on what you really care about, you may find yourself just getting meaner! At least try to keep things in some kind of order.

When you get a big, fat hug from one of your grandchildren, you are not thinking about the rest of the world. You are, instead, embracing the moment just as it should be.

You can actually "chill out" and still have opinions. Just know when and where to draw the line.