Cobb, Jones-Esposito square off in LD 5 debate Friday in Kingman

KINGMAN – Jennifer Jones-Esposito and Rep. Regina Cobb, candidates for the Republican nomination of state Legislative District 5, will hit the debate stage at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 700 W. Beale St.

The debate is part of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and races with only contested primaries will have a debate. It is mandatory for candidates who have accepted money from the CCEC to attend the debate.

Two other candidates, Paul Mosley (Lake Havasu City) and Leo Biasiucci (Lake Havasu City) will not be at the debate, according to the commission.

Information provided by Citizens Clean Elections Commission