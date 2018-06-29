Dolan Springs man gone missing by Pierce Ferry Landing

DOLAN SPRINGS – A 60-year-old man has gone missing at the Pierce Ferry Landing. The National Park Service requested assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to locate Bryan Wolf Wednesday afternoon.

Tracking teams began an extensive search of the area for any sign, including following the tracks of Wolf’s dog, who was found with the vehicle.

Bystanders who frequent the area determined that the vehicle had been there since sometime the previous week.

On Thursday, tracking teams expanded the search area both upstream and downstream from the landing area. The team was later joined by the Flagstaff DPS Ranger helicopter.

The search for Wolf remains ongoing. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact MCSO at 928-753-0753.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office