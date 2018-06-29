Flags at half-staff ordered by Gov. Ducey in tribute

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey has ordered for the flags flowing in the wind outside of office buildings across the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Friday to sunset Saturday.

The reason being Friday is for staff Sergeant Alexander W. Conrad, who was from Arizona and died June 9 in support of Operation Shield in Somalia.

Ducey ordered flags to remain at half-staff Saturday in honor and remembrance of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives at Yarnell Hill five years ago.

Individuals, business and other organizations are encourages to join in this tribute.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration