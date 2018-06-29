Letter | Happy Dad’s Day

In respects to Father’s Day having just passed, I thought I would take the time to publicly announce my appreciation for my dad.

Many people in this wonderful city of Kingman know my dad as the great “Christopher Corlis,” or just “Chris” from The Enchanted Paw where he works a tireless seven-day work week and never has a day off.

He is constantly working, cleaning, and helping my mom (who suffers from muscular dystrophy) make cooked meals every night for dinner. Chris is always working on something, whether it’s the kennel, the garden, a car, landscaping for the house or in the shop.

He NEVER complains about getting up from Monday to Monday work and keeps things up and running. I honestly don’t think that he gets enough recognition for everything he does. This man is working 24/7. He never loses his patience when on many occasions we have had to put our family time on hold for our customers.

Although he is always busy, he NEVER forgets to put his family first. He never forgets to instill love and discipline into the lives of my siblings and me. He never forgets to appreciate my mom. He is always busy, but he is never too busy for family. I truly believe that all of these things are what make any man a good DAD. Thank you for all that you do for not only the community and the business, but for our family as well. I love you!

Happy Father’s Day!

With much love and respect.

Courtney Alejandra Corlis

Kingman