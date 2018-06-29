Letter | Heat not suitable for hiking

Lately I have been hearing on the news about people in the Phoenix area having to be rescued while hiking in the mountains.

They hike in the heat of the day. What on earth are people thinking of? It has been 110 degrees.

It proves that a lot of people don’t use common sense. I enjoy working in my yard, but I don’t do it in the heat of the day. I wait until the sun goes down behind the hills.

I wonder if people get charged for the rescues.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley