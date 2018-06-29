Mohave's Most Wanted | June 27, 2018

This week's most wanted in Mohave County

This week's most wanted in Mohave County

  • Originally Published: June 29, 2018 1:39 p.m.

    • Mohave County Probation Department

    Most Wanted

    As of June 27, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant

    photo

    Brand Justin Cotton

    Cotton, Brand Justin

    DOB: 09/23/1991

    White

    Male

    5’10”

    160 lbs

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 06/20/2018

    photo

    Sarah Rae Hubbard

    Hubbard, Sarah Rae

    DOB: 02/24/1988

    White

    Female

    5’8”

    150 lbs

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

    Tampering w/ Physical Evidence, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 04/25/2018

    photo

    Michael Justin Mossner

    Mossner, Michael Justin

    DOB: 02/24/1991

    White

    Male

    5’11”

    185 lbs

    Eyes: Green

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Forgery (x2), Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 06/25/2018

    photo

    Paul Dean Olson III

    Olson III, Paul Dean

    DOB: 09/10/1989

    White

    Male

    5’11”

    155 lbs

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia - Poss/Use, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 06/20/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Ashley Dawn Sowards

    Sowards, Ashley Dawn

    Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/08/2018

    DOC: 06/23/2018

    photo

    Travis Lee Tammen

    Tammen, Travis Lee

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation (x2), Class 1 Misdemeanor;

    Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Felony;

    Unlaw Flight from Law Enf Veh, Class 5 Felony;

    Criminal Damage, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    DOW: 05/16/2018

    DOC: 06/20/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story