Mohave's Most Wanted | June 27, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department
Most Wanted
As of June 27, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant
Cotton, Brand Justin
DOB: 09/23/1991
White
Male
5’10”
160 lbs
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 06/20/2018
Hubbard, Sarah Rae
DOB: 02/24/1988
White
Female
5’8”
150 lbs
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;
Tampering w/ Physical Evidence, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 04/25/2018
Mossner, Michael Justin
DOB: 02/24/1991
White
Male
5’11”
185 lbs
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery (x2), Class 4 Felony
DOW: 06/25/2018
Olson III, Paul Dean
DOB: 09/10/1989
White
Male
5’11”
155 lbs
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia - Poss/Use, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 06/20/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Sowards, Ashley Dawn
Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/08/2018
DOC: 06/23/2018
Tammen, Travis Lee
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation (x2), Class 1 Misdemeanor;
Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Felony;
Unlaw Flight from Law Enf Veh, Class 5 Felony;
Criminal Damage, Class 1 Misdemeanor
DOW: 05/16/2018
DOC: 06/20/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
