Mohave's Most Wanted | June 27, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department

Most Wanted

As of June 27, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant

Cotton, Brand Justin

DOB: 09/23/1991

White

Male

5’10”

160 lbs

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Blonde

Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 06/20/2018

Hubbard, Sarah Rae

DOB: 02/24/1988

White

Female

5’8”

150 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

Tampering w/ Physical Evidence, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 04/25/2018

Mossner, Michael Justin

DOB: 02/24/1991

White

Male

5’11”

185 lbs

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery (x2), Class 4 Felony

DOW: 06/25/2018

Olson III, Paul Dean

DOB: 09/10/1989

White

Male

5’11”

155 lbs

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia - Poss/Use, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 06/20/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Sowards, Ashley Dawn

Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/08/2018

DOC: 06/23/2018

Tammen, Travis Lee

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation (x2), Class 1 Misdemeanor;

Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Felony;

Unlaw Flight from Law Enf Veh, Class 5 Felony;

Criminal Damage, Class 1 Misdemeanor

DOW: 05/16/2018



DOC: 06/20/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department