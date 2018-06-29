Obituary | Myles William Leep Jr.

Myles William Leep Jr. passed away at 3:40 p.m. June 20, 2018, in his home.

Myles was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 1930.

He owned a paint manufacturing company in Milwaukee before moving to Arizona. After moving, he started a delivery service offering milk, pies, and bread all over Mohave County. He sold his business and went to work for Kingman Unified School District driving a bus and working in maintenance. He loved working with kids.

He worked in the community of Kingman witnessing to the homeless in the parks and hospital. He ministered at the juvenile detention center bringing the gospel of Christ’s love. He and his wife started “Feed My Sheep Ministries,” where they spent their time feeding the less fortunate around the community. He preached in homes for the elderly and he enjoyed passing out a Bible to anyone he came across. He served God with all he had, loved people, preached the word of God where ever he could, including to juveniles and several times at churches without a pastor filling in until the full-time pastor arrived.

He retired from Kingman Unified School District in 1992 settling in Kingman with his wife Pat Leep of 37 years, who passed away in 2016.

He is survived by his daughter, Lora Hawks, his son, Dennis Hawks, and his brother, Richard.

He was a very kind and sweet person to everyone he met, he always was in great spirits, a very happy person and never spoke a cross word.

He was loved very much and will be missed tremendously.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 N. Eagle Drive, off of Castle Rock Road.