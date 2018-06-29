Online passes available for Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — During peak visiting season, lines at the Grand Canyon National Park entrance gate can become frustratingly long as visitors pay their entrance fees.

To save time, visitors may now purchase park passes online at www.yourpassnow.com/ParkPass/park/grca.

Receipts can then either be printed in advance or displayed on a smart phone at the gate.

The cost for online passes is the same as those purchased at the park gate or in the gateway community of Tusayan. Fees are $20 per individual (arriving on foot, by shuttle or on bicycle), $30 per motorcycle, $35 per vehicle or $70 for an annual pass.

Other pass options, such as a senior pass, must be purchased at the gate.

Because connectivity is limited around and within the park, officials remind visitors to ensure the pass is downloaded and available to show on a mobile device, if using, prior to arriving at Grand Canyon National Park entrance stations. If entering via the shuttle bus from Tusayan, pass must be displayed at time of boarding.