Jones-Esposito a one woman show Friday

KINGMAN – Friday evening Republican candidates running for Arizona House of Representatives were supposed to have a debate at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors auditorium on 700 W Beale St., which was put on by the Clean Citizens Elections Commission. According to their website, Regina Cobb and Jennifer Jones-Esposito were supposed to be in attendance out of the four candidates running.

Jennifer Jones-Esposito was the only one who showed up.

“It’s unfortunate tonight that my opponents decided that it wasn’t important enough to come and answer questions from the constituents,” she said. “I was really hoping they would.”

What was said to be a debate and turned into a one woman show, Jones-Esposito talked about her views on education, borders, and the aquifer being used by commercial farmers.

“The aquifer north of Kingman cannot guarantee a 100 years of water for the residents,” Jones-Esposito said.

She mentioned how she isn’t against growing food, but is against foreign companies coming in and draining the aquifer and depriving residential use.

Education being another hot topic in the state of Arizona, Jones-Esposito answered a question about what the legislature should do for education funding.

“Essentially the best solution would be to scrap the entire funding formula and start over with something that’s more equitable,” she said.

Jones-Esposito said it’s important for the legislature to make sure they have the money to fulfill these goals, and to prioritize money in classrooms and areas that will benefit the student.

Another hot topic in the country was brought up regarding border security. Jones-Esposito was asked what the legislature should do to protect Arizona’s border.

“People who want to talk about the border, probably haven’t been close to the border,” she said.

She also brought up the topic of how the governor has the authority to institute a state militia to protect the border.

“Governor Ducey doesn’t seem to have the courage to do it,” she said. “Maybe governor (candidate) Bennett might have the ability or backbone to see that happens.”

Although she does believe that instead of militarizing the police force, the Arizona National Guard should do their training on the border to have the presence there and utilize the surplus of military equipment.