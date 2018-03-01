Horoscopes | March 1, 2018

Birthdays: Justin Bieber, 24; Kesha, 31; Lupita Nyong’o, 35; Ron Howard, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Secrets are best kept that way. Focus on personal changes that will make you feel good about the way you look, what you know and the direction you are heading.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Settle into something that interests you. Do your research and find out what’s needed to put your plans in motion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Partnerships will undergo a lack of trust if you don’t keep your communication open and honest. Discuss the matters that have the potential to upset your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Test the waters and say what’s on your mind. Not everyone will agree with you, but you will find out quickly where you stand and whom you can trust.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A solid strategy will make a difference. Don’t go into a meeting or an exam without having a well-thought-out plan in place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will flare up if you aren’t honest about the way you feel. Stay calm and make your points clearly and you will be able to overcome any misunderstanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work quietly toward your goal. Keep your thoughts and intentions a secret until you have reached a point where you feel you have done enough research.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on what matters most to you. Extend a helping hand to someone you care about or a cause you believe in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do your research before getting involved in something. Change can be good, but it has to be for the right reasons and involve someone who has as much to offer as you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider drawing up a contract or laying out your plans. If you show the willingness to make adjustments, you will find it easier to come up with a workable arrangement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward. Positive change will encourage praise and keep you from getting involved in indulgent behavior.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Questioning your relationships with different people will help you. Take steps to get rid of emotional baggage and physical possessions that are weighing you down.