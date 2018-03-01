Kingman Fire knocks down Oak Street blaze

KINGMAN – Firefighters responding to a call for a brush fire discovered a structure on fire in the 700 block of Oak Street Thursday morning, Kingman Fire Department reported.

The fire department dispatched an engine at 9:52 a.m. to the area and upon arrival found a partially involved residential fire.

Dispatchers sent three more engines to the scene. Fire personnel found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front porch of a single-family home. The lone occupant had evacuated the home.

Fire crews knocked downed the fire in quick order, attacking it from the outside. The fire had made its way into the front attic area, so firefighters moved inside, where they confirmed all occupants were cleared out.

They talked to the male occupant, and learned that six cats lived in the home. They were all displaced by the fire, but no one was hurt.

Overhaul and salvage operations confirmed the spread of the fire, with smoke, fire and water damage noted throughout the home. Fire loss estimates were not available.

American Medical Response and Kingman Police Department assisted with the call. Fire investigators were called to the scene during the fire, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but is not of suspicious nature, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said.