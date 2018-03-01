Man accused of shooting at kayakers a year ago to stand trial

KINGMAN (AP) – An Arizona man accused of shooting at four kayakers is scheduled to stand trial.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports 68-year-old Danny Eugene Button of Wikieup is charged with attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, four counts of endangerment and three counts of kidnapping.

Button's trial is set to begin Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Button pointed a gun on Feb. 4, 2017, at the first of four kayakers and fired several shots.

Prosecutors say the lead kayaker saw one shot hit about four feet from him and Button told the kayaker his next shot wouldn't miss.

Button's attorney, Brad Rideout, did not comment.

Button is not in custody of authorities.