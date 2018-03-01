Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs maul Parker, 13-3

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday with a 13-3 mauling of Parker in five innings due to the run rule.

The Lady Bulldogs blew the game open with a nine-run fourth inning to take a 13-1 advantage.

Kearra Tauta led Kingman with a 3-for-4 performance, highlighted by four RBIs. Morgan Stephens was also 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Taylor Reed went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Payton Chamberlain yielded one earned run on two hits with one strikeout in three innings of work.

Lilianna Valdivia pitched two innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout and one walk.

The Lady Bulldogs (1-2) travel to the Wrangler Softball Tournament Friday.

Baseball

Kingman 8, Parker 5

At Parker, the Kingman High School baseball team won its second straight game Wednesday with an 8-5 victory over the Broncs (1-2).

The Bulldogs (2-1) host the Big Red Construction Invite Friday and Saturday at KHS.