City Council makes progress in hunt for city manager

KINGMAN – City staff and Council have narrowed down the search for a permanent city manager to six applicants, and the next step of the process will begin in the coming weeks.

Council met Wednesday in special session to discuss potential applicants and the steps that are to follow. It’s hoped the new city manager will start in May.

“This process has been really helpful to us,” said Mayor Monica Gates. “We had the opportunity to watch a video of each individual being asked the same questions with the same amount of time to respond.”

Applicants also responded to written questions, which asked about like-experiences and background information, including education. A thorough search was done via social media and media outlets to see how applicants have responded to past criticisms and situations.

“If they’re in a city that is maybe changing direction, or has new council or maybe growth issues, there’s always going to be some controversy,” Gates said. “It’s interesting with all the media reports on how they responded to that and how the community was developing.”

The six who have made it to the semifinalist stage are all potentially a good fit, Gates said. Throughout the interview process it was clear some would be interviewing further, while additional information was needed for others.

“You want to narrow the field, but you don’t want it so narrow as that you don’t have a good candidate,” Gates said.

Applicants will come to Kingman for about three days the week of March 19. Gates applauded the efforts of city staff for their efforts throughout the continuing process, adding that potential-hire visits will be structured so as to have as much public input as possible.

“There’s a lot of components to it,” Gates explained. “Again, it’s about introducing candidates to the community and the community to the candidates as well.”

Gates said the city was unable to release the names of the candidates at this time.