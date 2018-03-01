Support local: go to downtown Kingman for First Friday

KINGMAN – Downtown businesses are ready for another First Friday and welcome the public to be part of the festivities from 5 – 8 p.m. Friday on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Many of the businesses will be open and offering good deals.

Activities for families include firetrucks to entertain the kids and pop-up shops with different products.

The Route 66 Cruizers will be on display during the event on both sides of Beale Street to give the event that classic feel.

Kingman Center for the Arts will have a recital during the festivities at 6:30 p.m. at 208 E. Beale Street.

Businesses such as Southwest Trading Co. will offer 25 percent off all hats, scarves and selected baby clothes. Gracie’s Vintage store is offering 20 percent off purchases and proceeds will benefit homeless pets. Diana’s Cellar Door and Wine Bar is offering $1 off house wines and selected beers will be $3 from 5 – 8 p.m.

There will also be a raffle for a gift basket provided by the many local businesses downtown.