Tractor Supply Company donates 46 bags of pet food

KINGMAN –Tractor Supply Co. has donated 46 bags of pet food to For the Love of Paws and the Western Arizona Humane Society recently. Tractor Supply participates in this donation every year, helping feed cats and dogs in need of adoption.

“Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family,” Gary Wilson, manager at the Kingman Tractor Supply store said.

Kingman Tractor Supply also hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Right now the only organizations that have partnered with Tractor Supply is For the Love of Paws and WAHS, but the company is always looking to partner with other organizations in need.

To learn more about working with Tractor Supply for future pet adoption events, visit tsceventpartners.com or call the local store at 928-753-1503.

Information provided by Briyana Dyer.