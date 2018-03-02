10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 2, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - TRUMP SEEKS HIGHER TRADE BARRIERS

The president declares the U.S. will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners.

2 - PUTIN: 'IT'S NOT A BLUFF, TRUST ME'

The Russian leader boasts about developing a new array of nuclear weapons. The White House responds, saying U.S. defense capabilities "are and will remain second to none."

3 - WHAT'S BEING DONE FOR SAFETY'S SAKE

In the jittery aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, novel efforts to ramp up school security are surfacing in districts across the U.S.

4 - 'AMERICA'S PASTOR' HAD HAND IN SERVICE

Plans for the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral began about a decade ago with the evangelist himself.

5 - TRUMP WEIGHS IN ON DRUG CRISIS

The president says the "ultimate penalty" may be in order for drug dealers because the nation's drug problem will never be solved without a show of toughness.

6 - WHO DROPPED POLITICAL BOMBSHELL

Catalonia's fugitive ex-leader unexpectedly announces he is withdrawing his bid to get back his old job as president of the independence-minded Spanish region.

7 - MAN ACCUSED OF SENDING THREATENING MAIL

A Massachusetts man is charged with sending a letter with a white powder to Donald Trump Jr. that landed his wife, Vanessa, in the hospital.

8 - NASA LIFTS NEW EYE IN SKY

The space agency launches another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the western U.S.

9 - COMPOSER HARVEY SCHMIDT DIES AT 88

His hit show, "The Fantasticks," made its debut when Dwight D. Eisenhower was still president and became the longest running musical in history.

10 - WHY HALL OF FAMER IS ASKING FOR PRAYERS

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly says he has once again been diagnosed with oral cancer.