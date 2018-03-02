Horoscope | March 2, 2018

Birthdays: Bryce Dallas Howard, 37; Method Man, 47; Daniel Craig, 50; Jon Bon Jovi, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Handle your colleagues and peers with caution. Don’t feel like you have to share personal information if you don’t trust a situation or someone you are dealing with.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you do for others will not go unnoticed. A kind word or offering something special to someone you like will improve your relationship.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll get taken advantage of if you are too eager to please or if you take on tasks that don’t belong to you. Anger will eventually set in if you end up doing the brunt of the work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a point to include someone you love in a business function. It will help you fit in better with those you work with and encourage your personal ally to take on new professional challenges.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Communications can go either way. Strive to remain calm, offer what you can and walk away from anyone who is being unreasonable.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partnerships should be your primary concern. Whether you are looking for love or are already in the midst of a relationship with someone, ironing out any issues that need adjusting will make your life better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Whether you are looking for love or friendship, consider including someone you are close to in your plans. Consider the risks of pursuing something questionable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make time for the ones you love. Whether you make plans to spend time with family or friends, live in the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will escalate if you get into discussions with friends, relatives or your immediate family. Don’t let tempers mount.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can turn your dream into a reality. Your sensitivity toward those you deal with will make a difference in the outcome of a situation you are trying to manipulate.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into activities that will stimulate you. A personal change will make you feel confident.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay calm, focused and refuse to let anyone goad you into an argument. Have a plan in place and stick to what you know you can accomplish.