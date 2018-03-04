5 things to know: Mohave County Board of Supervisors

KINGMAN – Here are five items of interest from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Update to zoning ordinance

Discussion and possible adoption of an amendment to Mohave County zoning ordinance to update the home occupation ordinance to comply with changes to Arizona law regulating home-based businesses. Changes were made to allow for uses that do not cause parking congestion on the street or substantial increase in traffic in the residential area. It also allows for two people who are not primary residents of the home or immediate family to be employed at the home-based business.

Road petition: Grossman Road

Accept a road petition request that Grossman Road at Kingman Airport be accepted into the county’s tertiary road maintenance system. The 1-mile section runs east-west from Bruce Drive to the George Drive alignment. Mohave County Public Works visited the site on Feb. 7 and determined that adequate right-of-way and acceptable roadway conditions exist only for that section of Grossman Road to be accepted into tertiary maintenance.

Review ordinances mentioned by AZ Attorney General

Review of county ordinances that resulted in a Feb. 5 letter from the Arizona Attorney General regarding a legislator’s request to investigate an alleged state law violation for residential animal permits. People may apply for a permit allowing up to 10 dogs and 10 cats with a limited residential animal permit issued by Planning and Zoning. The ordinance does not require an inspection by Animal Control. However, Planning and Zoning is directed to withhold issuance of the permit pending approval by Animal Control after inspection of the property.

Authorize legal action against Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District

Authorize law firm Ryley, Carlock and Applewhite to draft a legal memorandum and completing outlining the county’s cause of action against Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District at a cost of no more than $20,000 to be paid from general administration legal services. Last year, supervisors approved an agreement with HighGround in conjunction with the law firm for lobbying, government affairs and consulting services related to critical ground and surface water issues in Mohave County. In the event that MVIDD permits water to leave the district, Mohave County must be well-versed on its legal position moving forward.

Intergovernmental agreement

On the consent agenda, approve an intergovernmental agreement between the Hualapai Tribe and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for mutual assistance. It’s the desire of both the Tribe and MCSO to improve the nature and coordination of mutual aid to incidents that threaten loss of life or property within the boundaries of their respective jurisdictions.