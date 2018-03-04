Diet Center’s Tip of the Week

Four hundred people, who had lost 35 pounds or more, were asked to list the most important behavior changes they made in order to lose weight.

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

The following were the top ten techniques listed:

1) Never skip breakfast. It jumpstarts your metabolism for the day.

2) Try to eat all meals and snacks at a designated place without distractions and at about the same times daily.

3) Record all foods on your plate (and beverages) before you eat in a food journal. You’re less likely to misjudge the amount of food you eat if you measure and record servings prior to eating.

4) Eat favorite foods first.

5) Become aware of times and situations in which you are tempted. Have a plan of action for such times (example - call/visit a friend, take a walk, etc.).

6) Get rid of clothes that are too big for you, to help prevent you from falling into old behaviors/habits.

7) Give yourself non-food rewards for small and big accomplishments.

8) Serve meals on smaller plates so that you don’t feel deprived.

9) Don’t have food around that’s not part of your program (at least have it/them out of site, if family members must have such food around).

10) Increase Water Intake. Water is the body’s most essential nutrient. It will help you feel full and keep your body functioning at its best.

Let’s talk about breakfast.

Many studies support the importance of breakfast in managing weight. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition suggests that eggs play a significant role in promoting weight loss and satiety (feeling full). Researchers found that a breakfast consisting of eggs reduced hunger and calorie intake at lunch and over the next 24 hours when compared to a breakfast consisting of a small bagel.

The participants in the study consumed two breakfasts consisting of the same calories and weight value. One group ate eggs and toast with low-calorie jelly, while the other group ate a 3-½ inch bagel with cream cheese and a fat-free yogurt. The group who ate the eggs and toast consumed an average of 163 calories less at lunch, and an average of 418 calories less over the next 24 hours.

Eggs are nutritious, inexpensive, convenient, and easy to prepare. You can hard boil a batch of eggs and refrigerate them up to a week. It only takes 2 to 5 minutes to poach an egg, and just a couple of minutes to microwave an egg. Even those on the run have time to enjoy a nutritious, filling breakfast. Eggs offer high quality protein, and 14 essential vitamins and minerals.

Thank you reading Diet Center's tip of the week.