Event Calendar | March 4, 2018

TODAY

Sounds of Kingman/Kingman Concert Band

3 p.m., Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St., free concert, “Musical Jukebox,” light pop.

34th Annual Women Making History

2 p.m., Mohave Museum, 400 W. Beale St., awards., kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Chess Club

1:30-2:45 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., all skill levels.

Lego Club

5-6 p.m., , Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.

Kingman Police Explorer Meeting

6-8 p.m., Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave., youths 14-20, learn law enforcement, free, 928-753-2191.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime

11 a.m. - noon, Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.,, ages birth to preschool.

Healthy Eating on a Budget

6-7 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., Mohave County Health Department shows being on a budget can be healthy.

THURSDAY

Family L3

6:30-7:30 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., science, engineering, music and art activities, school-age kids and families.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Neon Nights Walking Tour

6-9 p.m., Kingman Train Depot, 400 E. Andy Devine Ave., discover Kingman’s rich history, donations, promotekingman.com.

Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Kingman Kut-ups, 928-757-5222.

Video Game Championship

3-8 p.m., Palo Chrisi, 500 Maple St., Parks & Rec., preregistration advised, $5 entry, $5 per tournament, 928-757-7919.

Elks Indoor Yard Sale

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., great deals, 928-753-2547.

Technology Recycling

9 a.m. - noon. City Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.