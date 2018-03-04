Havasu teen jailed after threats made toward school

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Parents met with Lake Havasu High School resource officers Friday morning following the arrest of a 16-year-old student in reference to unspecified threats made earlier this week.

According to a written statement from city administrators on Friday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department received information about the threatening statements made by the juvenile, who has not been identified by police at this time. The juvenile was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday on charges of threats, terrorism and interfering with an educational institution.

Tensions were high and the presence of school security staff was increased as students and parents expressed their concerns. Classes were held as scheduled on Friday, and Lake Havasu City Police officers maintained a wary presence throughout school property. A school resource officer was observed speaking with parents at the high school as classes continued uninterrupted.

The suspect allegedly indicated through social media that he intended to harm others at the school on Friday, according to Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier.

According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray the alleged social media threats were intercepted by officers on Thursday, and investigators believe the threats were credible. However, the department will not release the exact nature of those threats at this time.

“We’re not trying to inflame anyone,” Gray said. “But these were serious threats, and officers took them seriously.”

High school Principal Scott Becker expressed confidence in the police department’s support and ability to prevent harm from befalling Havasu students.

“With the continued support that we receive from the police department, I know that our schools have been safe and will continue to be safe,” Becker said in a written statement.

Reporters were asked to leave the school on Friday, and school officials gave no comment.