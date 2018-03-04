Kingman Police Department is taking applications for officer

KINGMAN – Applications are being taken to fill open positions on the Kingman Police Department for individuals seeking a career in law enforcement as a new recruit and for those interested in lateral transfers from other departments.

Paid training and specialized assignment opportunities are a few of the benefits for those wishing to come a KPD police officer.

Application and a complete job description can be found online at www.cityofkingman.gov. Applications are accepted through April 27.

The testing process is scheduled for May 7-9.

Certified officers who are determined to be qualified after review of their application will be invited to personal interviews by the board.

Recruits who are determined to be qualified after submitting their application will be invited to take a written test, physical agility test, assessment and go before the board.

Candidates must successfully pass each phase of testing to move on to the next.

KPD offers outstanding retirement benefits, generous paid time off (10 holidays, 12 sick days and 15 vacation days), and medical, dental and vision insurance.