Letter | Re: Don Martin's article on guns and evil.

Best said article yet. Andy Rooney said it best, “Guns don't kill people, people kill people.”

If you killed someone with an automobile or a baseball bat, would you be stopped from driving to the ball game?

Only he could get it out eloquently to the masses. Now you have said it straight. I hope this could get to the masses also.

Re: Gov. Ducey didn't want to stop texting and driving, so I sent an email to him saying he must be an expert at it, as you cannot drive and watch what you input letter by letter. It’s impossible. A sign at a Michigan church said it best, “Keep on texting and driving if you want to meet Jesus soon.”

I tried it and drove off the side of the road. I chose a place where I was safe. It can't be done safely. So there.

I don't hunt, but I do have a .22 rifle and a semi-auto handgun. And I am a good shot. Gun free zones advertise, “Come get us, we are vulnerable.”

Good article. Hope you posted it on social media. I don't do that.

Sharon Slocum

Local Resident