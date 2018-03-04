Recycle unused, broken technology

KINGMAN – Malfunctioning or decrepit technology can cause clutter and be a hassle to dispose of properly, which is why Mohave Community College computer club, MC4, and the Kingman Public Works Department have partnered to offer a free technology recycling event from 9 a.m. – noon Saturday, March 10 at the public works yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave, on the same side of the road as the Motor Vehicle Department.

Acceptable items are: old, broken or unused TVs, records, digital cameras, radios, telephones, printers, computers and computer components, MP3 and video players, DVD and VHS players. They will also be accepting non-flatscreen TVs.

Car batteries or other Freon-containing items will not be accepted.

Last November, about 4,500 pounds of computers, printers and television were collected to be recycled. Last year in March, they collected 9.7 tons.

After the old tech is gathered, it is trucked to Westech Recyclers in Phoenix where it is safely recycled.

Andra Goldberg, MC4 club adviser for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, said this is their 16th year doing a tech recycle drive. The club members remove and smash the hard drives of computers per request of the individual.

“Start your spring cleaning early, bring that old technology to us so it can be safely recycled instead of sending it out to the landfill,” Goldberg said. “It’s better for the environment and it’s good to get these things out of the way.”

For more information contact Andra Goldberg, MC4 advisor for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or at agoldberg@mohave.edu.