1 dead in Peach Springs fire

PEACH SPRINGS – Hualapai Nation Emergency Services responded to a structure fire early Saturday that claimed the life of one of the residents at a single-story duplex in this reservation community.

Upon arrival, crews were notified that neighbors had helped evacuate residents of the home and all was clear to aggressively attack the fire, said Oscar Lopez, director of emergency services.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and was stopped from spreading to the second unit in the duplex.

One of the residents was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, and succumbed to the injuries several hours later, Lopez reported.

A second person was flown to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, and a third person was transported to KRMC by Hualapai Nation Emergency Services.

Eight Hualapai Nation emergency personnel responded to the call with a fire engine, a pumper tanker and three ambulances. The cause of the fire was determined to be a couch and cushions too close to a wood-burning stove in the family room.