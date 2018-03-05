5 THINGS TO KNOW: Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

Home Rule Option

Council will discuss in work session a ballot question to appear on the 2018 Kingman General Election asking voters to renew the Home Rule Option. The option is the result of a 1980 law allowing Arizona to impose a spending limit on local governments. Home Rule Option provides an alternative to the limit set by the State. As some cities provide services others don’t, Arizona’s constitution lets citizens vote on alternatives to the limitation. Kingman’s alternative, or home rule option, excludes water, sewer and sanitation expenses from the state imposed limit. The option has been approved by voters since 1988. No action will be taken.

Red light cameras

Council will hear in work session a presentation from KPD on its research into red light cameras and their success rates. Goals for implementation include a decrease in traffic crashes and providing additional enforcement options. No action will be taken.

Kingman Crossing South Council will consider approving the final subdivision plat for Kingman Crossing South, tract 6050, in addition to suggesting conditions for improvements. The city-owned parcel is located on the south side of the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange. The plat will go toward the design of rights-of-way for Kingman Crossing Boulevard from the future interchange location through the parcel to Airfield Avenue. The property consists of 168.46 acres. Staff recommends approval.

Council will also discuss granting water service to tract 6050, which the Utility Commission unanimously voted to recommend. Staff recommends approval. The water and sewer mains must be extended at the same time as development. Staff recommends approval.

Parking Lot Lease

Staff was directed by Council to negotiate a lease agreement with Fleischmann AZ Investment Corp for the City’s parking lot at the northeast corner of Andy Devine Avenue and Third Street. The agreement will be in effect from April 1 until March 31, 2038. The tenant (Fleischmann) will pay a monthly rent of $100 until April 1, 2023, when the rent will drop to $50. The agreement can be terminated by either party with 12 months prior written notice. Staff recommends approval.

Channel maintenance

The project will repair erosion at Mohave and Coronado washes by completing grading and reshaping at an estimated cost of approximately $75,460. Funds would come from the flood control channel drainage maintenance and channel erosion account. Mohave wash will be graded from Kino Avenue to Willow Road and Coronado wash will be graded from the west side of Walleck Ranch Development to the Mohave Wash. Work to be completed by Desert Construction, Inc. Staff recommends approval.