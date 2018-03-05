Bruised genitals leads to Golden Valley man’s arrested on child abuse charges

GOLDEN VALLEY – Donald Wayne Ming, 34, of Golden Valley, was arrested Monday for two counts of suspected felony child abuse and one count of suspected child molestation.

School officials contacted Mohave County Sheriff’s Office about bruising on the face of an 8-year-old boy. Detectives spoke to the child at the school, who said that his mother’s boyfriend, identified as Ming, had hit him in the mouth and leg.

The boy also said he was dragged across the room by his genitals.

The alleged victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for an examination, which showed a skin laceration and bruising to this genitals.

Detectives contacted Ming, who claimed the boy had fallen and that he may have grabbed the boy’s genitals in picking him up from the floor.

Ming was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Mohave County Jail.