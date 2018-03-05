Kingman Photo | Citizen of the Month

Honored as Citizen of the Month at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Feb. 23 meeting was Wayne Hollins (shown above with Citizen of the Month Chairman Kristi Blair and rotary presenter Sue Bethel). Hollins spearheaded a clean up effort of the desert in Golden Valley called Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners. In 2017 the group cleared 104,110 pounds of trash in Golden Valley which included 15 boats and 4831 tires from the desert. Hollis encourages people to clean up one bag of trash each time they head out into the desert. (Courtesy Photo)