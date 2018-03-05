Kingman Photo | Leading with Legos

Kingman Academy Middle School’s FIRST Lego League teams (Evan Steadman, Margret Scholl, Dylan Steadman, Marla Nisski, and Lanie DelaPena, flanked by Rotary club president Susan Williams and teacher Celeste Lucier ) spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Feb. 16 meeting. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Lego League is a worldwide event with thousands of teams competing. Students research a real world problem, develop a solution to the problem and present it to others. The past three years, Kingman Academy’s teams have qualified in Flagstaff for the state tournament. For further information or a presentation to your business, contact Celeste Lucier at 928-377-8586 or clucier@kaolaz.org. (Courtesy Photo)