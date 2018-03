Kenny, the husband of Yolanda Castro-Kuche, is pictured sitting on his 2005 custom motorcycle, along with a 14-foot enclosed trailer, that was donated to the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation after his passing. The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from Mohave County Government and it operates solely on donations. People interested in donating and supporting the K-9 Foundation can do so by calling (310) 525-6907. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/Courtesy)