Operation Homecoming was the topic of the presentation given at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s February 9 meeting. Featured speaker was club member Bill McClure (shown with club president Susan Williams). McClure, a retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel, flew the second plane which airlifted 40 POWs (prisoners of war) out of Hanoi, North Vietnam Feb. 12, 1973, after they had been held captive 7-1/2 years. (Courtesy Photo)