Annie Beckes, the wife of Golden Valley Fire District Firefighter Chris Beckes, pins a new badge on her husband after he was promoted to engineer during a ceremony Thursday. Prior to joining GVFD Beckes, who has been an employee of GVFD for more than seven years, previously worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Logan, Utah Fire Department and also as a contract firefighter in Iraq. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/Courtesy)