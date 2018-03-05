List of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water.”

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

Directing: “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile.

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name.”

Original Screenplay: “Get Out.”

Production Design: “The Shape of Water.”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049.”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk.”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Original Score: “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat.

Original Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus.”

Documentary (short subject): “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405.”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour.”

Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball.”

Live Action Short Film: “The Silent Child.”

Animated Feature Film: “Coco.”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049.”

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread.”