State Briefs | Phoenix police ID young girl fatally run over by a tour bus

PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a 5-year-old girl who was fatally run over by a tour bus after she ran from a north Phoenix hotel room and into a parking lot.

Phoenix police say no charges are being filed in the death of Makinzie Johnson.

They say the bus was driving slowly Friday night in the parking lot near Interstate 17 when the girl was run over after she ran into the rear driver side of the bus.

Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The say the bus driver was evaluated at the scene and showed no sign of impairment.

The name of the bus driver wasn't released.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses. Visit: gofundme.com/MakinzieJohnson

Woman with 2x4 board is fatally shot by a Pima County deputy

TUCSON (AP) – Pima County Sheriff's officials say a deputy has fatally shot a woman who was brandishing a large wooden board in Tucson.

They say 38-year-old Amanda Alvarez struck a resident with a two-by-four around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they found Alvarez in a trailer and she was later shot by a deputy.

Alvarez was taken to a Tucson hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials didn't immediately disclose what prompted the fatal shooting.

They say the incident is under investigation.

Phoenix police identify pedestrian fatally shot by motorist

PHOENIX (AP) – Police in Phoenix have identified a pedestrian who was fatally shot by a motorist after an altercation near a light rail platform.

They say 29-year-old Ramon Packineau died after the shooting Friday morning.

Witnesses told police investigators that Packineau and another pedestrian walked across the street to the light rail platform, causing traffic to brake heavily.

The traffic then continued to a red light.

It was then that witnesses say the two pedestrians began yelling at the cars and Packineau ran toward one vehicle and aggressively approached the driver’s door.

Police say the driver fired one shot from a handgun, striking Packineau.

The driver was interviewed by police and released, pending the remainder if the investigation.