2 Chinese tourists die after US 93 crash Thursday

DOLAN SPRINGS – Two Chinese tourists died and five others suffered serious and life-threatening injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 93 at Pierce Ferry Road.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Toyota van was crossing the highway eastbound when the driver failed to stop at the crossover stop sign and entered the path of a Ford van.

The Ford collided with the passenger side of the Toyota. Weipei Liang, 61, of Guandong, China, was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Six other passengers were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. Yuchan Peng, 56, of China, died Saturday from injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

- Information provided by DPS