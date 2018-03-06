ADOT written drivers test to get a permit goes online

PHOENIX – Arizona teenagers now have a new way to obtain their drivers permit. Teenagers can now take the written portion of the exam online starting March 5 on ServiceArizona.com

Permit Test @ Home is the way new teenage drivers can take their written exam by having their parents create a free account on the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division by using their driver license or ID card. After obtaining the driving permit, all drivers must have a licensed driver in the front seat with them.

Although potential drivers can take the written portion of the test online, they still have to take the driving portion of the test before receiving their drivers license.

“Learning to drive is a rite of passage for many teens and the Permit Test @ Home makes the process a bit easier,” Jennifer Bowser-Richards, MVD stakeholder relations manager said.

Taking the test at home can be convenient, but parents must make sure to fairly proctor the exam. Teenagers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the application for the instruction permit or driver license.

Teenagers must be 15 1/2 years of age to obtain a drivers permit. Taking the test does require a $7 application fee, which is the same dollar amount someone would pay if they took the test at the MVD. Teenagers will also have three chances to take the test within a 12-month timespan.

For more information, visit www.servicearizona.com.

Information provided by ADOT