Jury convicts Wikieup man of shooting at kayakers

KINGMAN (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wikieup man for shooting at four kayakers, but it became deadlocked on four other charges against him.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports 68-year-old Danny Eugene Button was convicted Monday of four counts each of endangerment, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict for the attempted second-degree murder charge and three counts of kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Button fired five shots at the Flagstaff kayakers as they traveled down Burro Creek in February 2017.

Button's attorney Brad Rideout argued that his client was shooting on his property unaware of the kayakers.

Button is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

The judge ordered Button to remain in custody without bond until his sentencing.

- Information from: Mohave Valley Daily News