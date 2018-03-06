Obituary | Richard Alan Acconcia

Richard Alan Acconcia, 60, passed away in his home after a long illness on Feb. 15, 2018.

Richard was born in Steubenville, Ohio, to Paul and Dorothy Milosevich Acconcia, who predeceased him. He is survived by sister Paula Acconcia of Kansas City, Missouri, and brother David Acconcia of Springboro, Ohio, and his beloved stepmother, Mieko Acconcia, as well as four stepbrothers and sisters.

Richard was a Roman Catholic. He graduated from St. Anthony’s grade school in 1971 and Catholic Central High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Spokane, Washington, from 1975 to 1978. He graduated from Spokane Falls Community College in 1981 and Mount Hood Community College with an Associate degree in Funeral Services in 1984. Richard apprenticed at Haxan and Jaegar Funeral Home in Spokane from 1978 to 1980 and Cornwell Colonial Chapel in Woodburn, Oregon in 1982 before joining the casino industry in Lake Tahoe.

He was employed over 30 years as a blackjack dealer at Harrah’s Laughlin until his illness struck him down at work in October, 2016.

Richard enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, particularly related to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be missed by his neighbors and companion Susan Green.

Richard’s cremated remains will be laid to rest in Fort Leavenworth Military Cemetery in Kansas.