Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers crush Bagdad, 19-9

KINGMAN – It was a back-and-forth battle early on Monday, but then the Kingman Academy High School softball team exploded with a nine-run fourth inning to pick up a 19-9 win over Bagdad (1-1) in five innings due to the run rule.

Despite the slow start, the Lady Tigers quickly turned a 5-1 deficit into a 5-5 tie after they scored four runs in the bottom of the third. Academy kept its bats going in the fourth with nine runs and then finished the game off by plating five in the fifth.

Jessica Plew led the way for the Lady Tigers – going 3-for-3 with six RBIs and one walk. Jillian Winters was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Dasani Cave finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Cassidy Hobbs added a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs.

Academy finished with 19 RBIs and 17 hits, but committed seven errors compared to Badgad’s five miscues.

Plew picked up the win in the circle after pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief. She yielded one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

The Lady Tigers (2-1) played at Kingman Tuesday night and then continue their road trip Thursday with a 3:45 p.m. contest at Sedona Red Rock.

Baseball

Bagdad 10, Kingman Academy 5

At Southside Park, the Kingman Academy High School baseball team started off strong Monday against Badgad, but couldn’t hold on in a 10-5 loss to the Sultan (2-0).

The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom half of the first to take a 3-2 advantage, but Bagdad responded with five runs in the second to take a 7-3 lead and never looked back.

Academy did tally a run in the third and fifth innings, but couldn’t score any more despite putting together 10 hits.

Bradley Hecker led the way for the Tigers with a 3-for-4 day, while Wyatt Hall added two hits and Ryan Hurley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Donny Tatham and Kannon Butler each added an RBI.

Butler took the loss after yielding two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

The Tigers (1-2) make the trip to Sedona Red Rock for a 3:45 p.m. contest Thursday.