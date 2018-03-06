Tiny homes workshop Wednesday

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is looking to its citizens for input and direction on the potential for tiny homes in certain areas of Kingman at a Tiny Home workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Kingman currently allows tiny homes to be built within two zoning districts, those for Rural Residential and Residential Manufactured Homes. R-MH lots must have a minimum building site of 5,000 square feet, but the Planning and Zoning Commission discussed at a Feb. 13 meeting amending the ordinance to allow tiny homes on lots of 2,500 square feet.



No action was taken as it was decided additional input from citizens was needed before a decision could be made.

Areas of the city suited to tiny homes, required lot size, construction types allowed and the physical look of the homes will all be discussed at the workshop.

Questions about the workshop can be directed to Keith Eaton, assistant fire chief, at 928-753-2891 or via email at keaton@cityofkingman.gov. Questions can also be directed to Sylvia Shaffer in the planning department at 928-753-8131, or via email at sshaffer@cityofkingman.gov.