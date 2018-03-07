Golf Ball Drop helps raise money for Mohave Lions Club projects

KINGMAN – Hundreds of golf balls were dropped and scattered in the name of free health access on one of the softball fields Saturday morning at Centennial Park. The Kingman Mohave Lions Club hosted its annual 50/50 Gold Ball Drop to raise funds for its global iniative.

The golf balls were loaded into a crane provided by Unisource then dropped. Whichever ball came to rest closest to the target was the winner. Each ticket sold was represented by a golf ball.

The event helps raise money for projects the club offers such as providing free access to health screens as part of their global initiative for health and wellness.

Jeanne Kolander of Kingman won Saturday’s drop to the tune of $2,930. Judge David Huerta officiated over announcing the winning ball.



“The funny thing is she is one of my workers,” said Bruce Carter, a Lions member.

Other projects the money goes toward include free eye exams and glasses to Kingman residents, offering three scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend Mohave Community College, and sponsoring children with visual or special needs to attend the Lions Camp Tatiyee in Pinetop.

Local businesses and individuals sponsored the event, including Huerta, Michael’s Drone Photography, Merten’s Heavy Equipment and Repair, and the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation.

The Lions Club meets at noon on Thursday’s at Calico’s and always welcomes new members. For more information, visit www.kingmanlions.org.