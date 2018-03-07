Letter | Gianluca Zanna: There’s a lot to be said to gun control supporters

Dear gun control supporter,

Please take a few minutes of your precious time between your marches on the streets and crying in front of tv cameras.

This letter may help you in better understanding the matter of gun control in the United States of America.

I could tell you that “right of the people to keep and bear arms” is an individual and unalienable right and that no collectivist decision can take it away.

I could tell you that the Second Amendment is not about hunting or defending ourselves from common criminals, but it is about the last line of defense against a tyrannical government. Period.

I could tell you that our Founding Fathers died, bled and sacrificed everything they had for our unalienable rights enumerated in our Bill of Rights, among those, our Second Amendment. Even if you do not like it.

I could tell you that history has proven that where guns are only in the hands of the state, freedom and people will die. Every tyrant in history had always disarmed the population.

I could tell you that the infamous AR15 is not an assault weapon, but it is just a semi-automatic rifle chambered in a caliber that is not powerful enough to even legally hunt in some states. The letters AR stand for ArmaLite, the original manufacturer of such a rifle.

I could tell you that if a young man or woman at 18 can go to war, buy a house, pay taxes, vote and have a family, they should have the right to buy a rifle.

I could tell you that the same politicians and celebrities who are using you for their gun control agenda have armed bodyguards and probably have guns for themselves.

I could tell you that guns do not shoot by themselves and for sure do not assault anybody, unless there is a bad person pressing that trigger.

I could tell you that gun free zone signs will stop only law abiding citizens but will be ignored, if not laughed at, by criminals. Therefore, a gun free zone is a kill zone.

I could tell you that your logic to disarm law abiding people, so that bad people will not commit violence, is beyond illogical. Even a sheep would understand that wolves will not spare them because of their lack of ways to defend themselves.

I could tell you that criminals do not need background checks to buy guns. And for sure they will not comply with any assault weapon ban.

I could tell you that in Italy, where I emigrated from, only the state and mafia have guns. There, gun control does not stop innocent people from being killed or being assaulted.

I could tell you that governments have been found, too many times, using or manipulating crises to take away the rights of the people. Check in the dictionary the words “false flag.”

I could tell you that guns in the hands of law abiding people do not kill, but they save lives, like a hammer in the hands of a carpenter can build a home or in the hands of a criminal can crush a skull.

I could tell you that law enforcement has no legal duty to protect any individual citizen from crime (DeShaney v. Winnebago County, 1989).

I could tell you that if you want to live in a 100 percent safe society, maybe you should apply for a solitary jail cell.

I could tell you so many more things, but in the end, the most important thing I want to tell you is that our gun rights are not for debate nor for a vote.

If you want them, literally, you have to (try) take them from us.

Millions of Americans who took an oath to defend this Republic and its Constitution like myself, will prove you wrong.