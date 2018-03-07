Prep Roundup: Lady Vols fall on the road to Coconino

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team couldn’t pick up its first win of the season Tuesday as it suffered a 13-7 setback at Coconino.

The Lady Vols started off the game by taking a 3-0 lead, but the Lady Panthers (3-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) responded with five runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Lee Williams had another three-run inning in the second, but trailed 9-7 heading into the bottom of the fifth and couldn’t inch any closer.

The Lady Vols (0-2, 0-3) welcome Coconino to town today for a 12:45 p.m. rematch.

Baseball

Coconino 7, Lee Williams 6

At Coconino, the Lee Williams High School baseball team battled for nine innings Tuesday, but unfortunately came up short 7-6 in its Grand Canyon Region opener.

The Vols (1-3, 0-1) travel to the Route 66 Classic today in River Valley.

Boys Tennis

Mingus 5, Lee Williams 4

At Mingus, the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team couldn’t pick up its second win of the season Monday in a 5-4 setback to Mingus (3-1).

The Vols (1-1) travel to Flagstaff for 3:30 p.m. match Saturday.

Girls Tennis

Mingus 6, Lee Williams 3

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School girls tennis team was dealt its first loss of the season Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Lady Marauders (2-1).

The Lady Vols (3-1) host Flagstaff (1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.