Prep Roundup: Lady Vols fall on the road to Coconino

Ashley Sahawneh and the Lee Williams softball team dropped a 13-7 loss to Coconino Tuesday.

Miner File Photo

By The Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: March 7, 2018 5:34 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team couldn’t pick up its first win of the season Tuesday as it suffered a 13-7 setback at Coconino.

    The Lady Vols started off the game by taking a 3-0 lead, but the Lady Panthers (3-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) responded with five runs in the bottom half of the frame.

    Lee Williams had another three-run inning in the second, but trailed 9-7 heading into the bottom of the fifth and couldn’t inch any closer.

    The Lady Vols (0-2, 0-3) welcome Coconino to town today for a 12:45 p.m. rematch.

    Baseball

    Coconino 7, Lee Williams 6

    At Coconino, the Lee Williams High School baseball team battled for nine innings Tuesday, but unfortunately came up short 7-6 in its Grand Canyon Region opener.

    The Vols (1-3, 0-1) travel to the Route 66 Classic today in River Valley.

    Boys Tennis

    Mingus 5, Lee Williams 4

    At Mingus, the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team couldn’t pick up its second win of the season Monday in a 5-4 setback to Mingus (3-1).

    The Vols (1-1) travel to Flagstaff for 3:30 p.m. match Saturday.

    Girls Tennis

    Mingus 6, Lee Williams 3

    At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School girls tennis team was dealt its first loss of the season Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Lady Marauders (2-1).

    The Lady Vols (3-1) host Flagstaff (1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

