State Sen. Borrelli withdraws request for kennel investigation

KINGMAN – County officials are standing by a zoning ordinance that requires a special use permit to allow more than 10 dogs and 10 cats on a property, validating their actions to remove malnourished animals from a woman’s home in Golden Valley.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action at Monday’s meeting to review county ordinances as requested by a letter from the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

The case involves Golden Valley resident Jacquelyn Chevalier, who has pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty and is scheduled for trial May 21 in Kingman Justice Court.

Supervisor Buster Johnson, sitting for Chairman Gary Watson, said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office animal control was called to Chevalier’s home in December on a complaint by a neighbor.

The officer reported an “overwhelming smell of urine and feces” in the mobile home where the dogs were kept, Johnson said.

When the officer asked to see the dogs, he commented that their ribs were showing, and one of the dogs ran straight to a water bowl.

Chevalier was cited for operating a kennel without a license, and 15 dogs were taken to the Kingman Animal Shelter. A 4-month-old puppy died, Johnson said.

Chris Ballard, Mohave County Planning and Zoning manager, said the county has three different permits for kennels, two limited permits issued by administrative staff and a special use permit that must be approved by the board.

Development Services may issue a limited residential animal permit to allow more than four dogs and four cats on a property if they’re owned and kept as personal pets, she said.

The limited commercial animal permit allows for small boarding or breeding kennels on residential properties subject to site plan requirements.

The special use permit allows for more than 10 dogs on site and commercial breeding purposes.

Ryan Esplin, attorney for the Board of Supervisors, said he placed the item on the Feb. 20 agenda after receiving the AG letter, and then pulled it when he learned that state Sen. Sonny Borrelli had withdrawn his request for an investigation.

“Because Sen. Borrelli withdrew his request for investigation, no further action was necessary on the part of the Board of Supervisors and Mohave County,” Esplin said.

In other action at Monday’s board meeting:

• Supervisors pulled two items related to an amendment to the Mohave County General Plan that would change land use from rural development area to commercial recreation in the Lake Havasu City area. Developer Chris Blackwell asked to have the zoning changes pulled in order to address access to the land by the Bureau of Land Management. The board heard from the Desert Hills Fire District chief who expressed concerns about services that would be required with the development. He has no off-road vehicles that could access that area in case of an emergency. Supervisor Lois Wakimoto said she had a problem with that.

• The board held a public auction and sold three parcels of Beaver Dam Resort with proceeds to be deposited into the Flood Control District account. The opening bids were at 90 percent of appraised value. One lot went for the full value of $7,500, while two others appraised at $1,000 each were sold for $900, plus appraisal fees.

• The board voted 3-0 to accept a 1-mile stretch of Grossman Road at Kingman Airport, from Bruce Drive to George Drive, into the Mohave County tertiary road maintenance program.

• The board voted 3-0 to amend a county zoning ordinance to allow updates to the home occupation ordinance in compliance with changes to state law.