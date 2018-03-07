UPDATED***2 vehicle crash forces detour on Stockton Hill Road

KINGMAN – An injury crash involving a red Nissan pickup truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a trailer attached forced a detour on southbound Stockton Hill Road at Club Avenue early Tuesday night.

When Kingman Police and emergency responders arrived on scene at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Jeep was lying on its side and its driver, a 75-year-old male, had to be extricated from the vehicle by responders. It appeared the driver stepped out of the truck after the windshield was removed. He received minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to KPD.

The 58-year-old driver of the Nissan reported back and neck injuries and was taken by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Jeep was traveling north on Stockton Hill Road and attempted to turn left onto Club Avenue. The driver failed to yield, and despite the Nissan driver trying to stop before colliding into the Jeep, the Nissan struck the Jeep on the passenger side forcing the Jeep onto its driver’s side.

KPD reported it did not believe alcohol or speed to be factors in the crash. The driver of the Jeep allegedly told police he did not see the truck coming.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and each of the vehicles were towed from the scene.

Southbound Stockton Hill Road traffic was detoured for about an hour.

Information provided by KPD

ORIGINAL POST

A two-vehicle crash occurred at Club Avenue and Stockton Hill road at around 6 p.m. Tuesday. A red Nissan pickup truck appeared to T-bone a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Check in at kdminer.com Wednesday when more details about the accident become available.